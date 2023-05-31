WATCH: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's release

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the Laxman Utekar directorial. The film will mark their first collaboration. Ahead of the release, Sara was seen visiting Mahakal Temple in Ujjain today. Her video from the temple was shared on social media.

Sara Ali Khan prays at Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh

In the video, Sara is seen sporting a pink saree as she sought blessings at the temple. Reportedly, she attended the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ ritual, which is performed between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning. The actress wore a pink saree as it is compulsory for women to wear a saree at the Bhasma Aarti. She is also seen speaking to the priest while performing puja. According to ANI, Sara also performed Jalabhishek inside the sanctum sanctorum. Have a look:

On Tuesday, Sara and Vicky were seen visiting the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow. The duo sought blessings at the temple. The crowd went gaga as they saw Vicky and Sara entering the temple.

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky were also seen gracing the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. The match was played between CSK and GT. MS Dhoni's team won the IPL 2023 trophy. The duo shared a video from the stadium as they expressed excitement about CSK lifting the trophy. They were overjoyed to witness CSK's victory in the stadium. Along with the video, they wrote, "Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan takes a nap, while Vicky Kaushal says ‘neend hui nahi hai poori’ after enjoying IPL 2023 final