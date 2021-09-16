Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback video from her Maldives trip; Looks gorgeous in blue swimwear

Sara Ali Khan loves traveling and exploring new destinations. But Maldives has to be her one of the favourite. The actress often travels to the beach destination and enjoys quality time. Sometimes she travels with her family and sometimes with her friends. Recently, she was again seen at her favourite destination. Though the actress has returned but it looks like her heart is still there. She has been continuously sharing a lot of pictures in bikini and making her fans go gaga.

Recently, she has shared a throwback video from Maldives. Sara has been setting her Instagram on fire with her bikini photos. Sending the internet in a frenzy yet again, she shared a video where she is seen enjoying the weather in blue colour swimwear. The printed bikini is paired with a cape and she is standing on the edge of the swimming pool overlooking the ocean and breathtaking sunset. The slow motion video was set to the tune of ‘Kaise’ by Rusha & Blizza.

“You are not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop’ - Rumi,” the actress captioned her video. She had recently shared a series of pictures in orange and pink bikini.

Click here to view to video:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re,' alongside and Dhanush. The shooting of the film is over. She has not announced her next project. She was recently spotted at Maddock office.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & mom Amrita Singh arrive at Shiddat screening; Radhika Madan stuns in a blue dress