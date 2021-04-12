WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shares video documenting her snowmobile ride with mother Amrita at snowy destination

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on a vacation to Kashmir, has shared a fun-filled video of enjoying snowfall with mother Amrita Singh, and the view at the backdrop is breathtaking. Take a look.

The stunning Sara Ali Khan is currently having a whale of a time holidaying in Kashmir with brother and mother Amrita Singh. Amid exploring the beautiful valley and enjoying the snow-clad peaks, the Simmba star has also been sharing breathtaking glimpses from her vacay with picturesque views on social media shelling out major travel goals. Right from enjoying snowfall to singing qawwali with a group of local musicians, Sara is surely enjoying every bit of her snowy vacation.

While sharing the sneak peek into her gateway, the Coolie No 1 actress shared a new video wherein she can be seen enjoying a snowmobile ride with her mother Amrita Singh. In the video, the stunning actress was also heard telling her mom to say ‘Hello to Darshako’ as she is seen documenting her experience. Sara was also seen beaming with joy as she enjoys the snow-capped peaks of the valley. While the actress looked happy taking adventurous snowy rides, Amrita looked a bit scared. Alongside the video, Kedarnath actress wrote, “Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho.”

Sara had earlier shared a video of singing qawwali with professional singers and cheekily wrote that she has got the real talent. As the singers sang Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, Sara joined in and wrote, “I’m not crying.”

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the upcoming romantic drama is scheduled to release on 6 August 2021.

