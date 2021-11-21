WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shines bright in an orange kurta set as she finds solace ‘Suraj Ki Kirno mein’

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath star takes to social media to share dreamy travel photo that ends up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on Saturday, November 20, the young star-kid expressed her love for the sun as she enjoyed some cool oceanic breeze in the city of lakes. Sara Ali Khan also couples her quirky post with a hilarious caption that has fans burst out in laughter.

The travel video begins with Sara Ali Khan shelling elegant in a stunning orange kurta set. Fans are aware of the actor’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. Following the same, the Kedarnath star rejoiced in the beauty of mother nature. In one frame of the video, the star can also be seen meditating in the green lush amid mountains. While sharing the video online, Sara said, “State of Kings- City of Lakes. Suraj Ki Kirno mein Sara bakes. Sunset sunrise itne photos she takes. But without these memories of प्रिय सूर्य her eyes hurt and heart aches.”

Take a look:

This comes just a day after, Sara Ali Khan posted a stunning photo of a moon-lit sky. In the collage photo, Sara Ali Khan shared three different versions of the sky as it glows in the light of the moon. Interestingly, Sara captured the moon in a dim-yellow hue that left many enticed. While sharing the collage, Sara wrote, “Full Moon night. Mera Chaand always shining bright.”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

