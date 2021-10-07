WATCH Sara Ali Khan soak in the mellow Udaipur sunset as she enjoys boat ride

Lately, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media. Over the past few weeks, Sara has been traveling to a lot of places and her pictures from her vacations have fans swooning over her. After her recent visits to Ladakh, Kashmir, and the Maldives, Sara is currently in the City of Lakes in Rajasthan, i.e., Udaipur. In the last couple of days, Sara has been frequently sharing glimpses of her time in Udaipur with fans online. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress shared a video of her enjoying a boat ride and it is alluring, to say the least.

Sara’s latest pictures and videos from her Udaipur visit are sure to tempt your wanderlust. Taking to Instagram stories a few moments back, Sara posted a boomerang video showcasing her on a boat ride. In the video shared by Sara, she can be seen soaking in the golden hour sunlight as she enjoys the scenic view of water and hills before her. The Kedarnath actress is seen glistening in her simple desi avatar, as she is donning a plain white salwar suit that she paired with a colorful Bandhani dupatta. Her hair is styled in a sleek top ponytail, and she has minimal to no makeup on. As the video starts, she turns back to sweetly smile at the camera.

Here’s a screengrab from Sara’s IG story:

Click HERE to watch Sara’s story.

Sara is reportedly in Udaipur for a shoot and amid the same, she has been dropping photos and fans are gushing over them.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film may release on Netflix instead of theatres amid the pandemic. The actress was dubbing for it before she left for Udaipur.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan calls Radhika Madan ‘inspiring’ in Shiddat; Says Sunny Kaushal is ‘a real treat to watch’