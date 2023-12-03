WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari dazzle in style at Sharmin Segal-Aman Mehta's reception

Actress Sharmin Segal, the talented niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is poised to make her mark in the OTT realm with the upcoming show Heeramandi. Besides her professional endeavors, Sharmin recently embarked on a personal milestone by tying the knot with businessman Aman Mehta in a lavish ceremony. The couple celebrated their union with a grand reception in Mumbai, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Among the star-studded guest list were Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, and more.

Bollywood stars attended Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta's wedding reception

The wedding reception of Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta was a star-studded affair. Sara Ali Khan added to the glamour of the event, elegantly adorned in a stunning purple anarkali embellished with gold work. Her choice of minimal jewelry, featuring gold earrings extending up to her hair, a ring, and a charming bracelet, complemented her overall look. The diva exuded ethereal charm as she posed for the cameras, her radiant smile adding an extra touch of grace to the festivities. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha made a striking appearance at the event, accompanied by her partner Zaheer Iqbal. She looked absolutely captivating in a green traditional ensemble adorned with subtle gold accents, perfectly paired with a gold potli bag, necklace, and jhumkas. Zaheer, showcasing his dapper style, opted for a formal look with a tuxedo suit layered over a stylish shirt and trousers. The couple, visibly in love, confidently posed for the paparazzi.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, and Ranveer Singh graced the occasion with their distinctive styles. Aditi turned heads in a metallic Lehenga ensemble paired with elaborate danglers, radiating striking beauty. Sonali, in a fusion of western and traditional attire, looked absolutely fabulous and stole the spotlight. Ranveer Singh, making a solo entrance, exuded charm in his formal attire, showcasing his dapper appeal. Ranveer was seen with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as they exchanged a warm hug as the actor made an exit from the party.

All things considered, the wedding reception was a glamorous affair, with each guest contributing their unique touch of style and elegance.

