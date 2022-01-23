WATCH: Sara Ali Khan switches from ‘Jutti to Heels’ in a split second, shares her ‘Getting ready Feels’

Sara Ali Khan’s preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. The Kedarnath star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest reel video just gives us a quick glimpse of her designer-filled quirky wardrobe.

In her latest post, Sara Ali Khan switched on the glam quotient a notch higher with her quick traditions. From pantsuit to lehenga to quirky party dress, the youngster’s short clip proves that she can ace any and every look. In addition to this, her playful nature and charisma has ended up winning her fan’s hearts. Just like every time, even this post of Sara comes with a quirky caption that reads, “Getting ready Feels. In Jutti and in Heels #SaraKaSaraReels.”

This comes just days after, Sara took to Instagram to recall the precious memories of her Maldives vacations with friends. From swimming to having a ball, the previous video was surely a visual treat for her fans. While sharing the video, Sara wrote “Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a car. Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere.”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Apart from her, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Now, she is gearing up to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next.

