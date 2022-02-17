WATCH: Sara Ali Khan treats fans to a quirky reel; Shares her thoughts amidst shoot

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stylish Gen-Z stars who need no introduction. Her performances in the films have already helped create a huge fanbase and her impeccable style always manages to make heads turn. Sara also ensures that she keeps her fans engaged via her social media handle as she keeps dropping glimpses of her life via photos and videos. And now, with her latest video, Sara played a quirky game as she was decked up in gorgeous traditional attire.

In the reel that Sara posted on her Instagram, she could be seen playing fun and unique game. Here, she had to ‘shoot her thought’ or basically say the first word that comes to her mind when an alphabet was given to her. First, when ’S’ was shot at her, she cutely said, ‘Sara’. For ‘M’ she humorously said ‘Money’, for ‘W’ ‘Woman’, and so on. Oh, and one of the cutest moments was when Sara associated her mummy Amrita Singh with the letter ‘A’. Mother-daughter goals much? In the reel, we could see her clad in a pastel blue lehenga and her hair was done in beautiful waves for a shoot. She ended the reel cleverly with 'C' as she associated it with ‘Challa’. Along with the video, she wrote “Lost in thought? Until you’re caught.”

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. The stars kept giving us a glimpse from the sets and got all the fans excited. These two even shared the first look of the film and we cannot help but wait for the teaser of the film to release.

