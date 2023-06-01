WATCH: Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s fans go berserk as they hold surprise screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming rom-com film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The actors have been leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film, and have been extremely busy with their promotional schedule. After visiting Ahmedabad and Lucknow, Ujjain, Sara, and Vicky have now headed to Indore for the promotions. With just one day to go for the film to release, Sara and Vicky held a surprise screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for their fans in Indore. Needless to say, their fans were left super excited!

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal hold a surprise Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening

In a video shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, Vicky, and Sara are seen entering a theatre packed with excited fans. The actors are seen blowing kisses to their fans before they settled to interact with them. Vicky is seen telling his fans, “Hum aap sabko apni picture bhi dikha de?”, and the crowd gets super-excited. Post the screening, their fans were seen interacting with Vicky and Sara, and clicking selfies with them. After that, the viewers also gave their feedback. "It is completely a family movie," said one fan, while another one mentioned, "Sara was looking super cute." Another viewer said, "Vicky Kaushal was rocking."

Sharing the video, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Special screening special people special city!!! Indore ko diya humne ek khaas तोहफ़ा, by holding a surprise #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke screening for our lovely fans! Thank You so much for showering us with so much love. Ab hai aap sabki baari… our Film releases in theatres TOMORROW!!! Please go, watch #ZHZB sah-parivaar kyunki aapka pyaar hai toh humein… Phir Aur Kya Chahiye!!!” Check out his post below!

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxmi Utekar and will release in theatres on June 2, that is tomorrow. Set in Indore, the film follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya who initially are in love with each other, but are now headed for a divorce and wish to go their separate ways.

