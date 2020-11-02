WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's fan professes her love for the actress at the airport; See her reaction

On Monday morning, Sara Ali Khan was in for a pleasant surprise at the airport from a fan as she arrived in Mumbai. Check out the video below.

Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines for various reasons over the last few months but the actress' fans have stood rock solid by her side. On Monday morning, Sara was in for a pleasant surprise at the airport from one such fan as she arrive in Mumbai. The paparazzi stationed outside the International airport made sure to not miss Sara and followed her all the way to the parking area.

Sara who was snapped in a comfy and vibrant tracksuit, looked smart and donned the mandatory mask. As the 'Kedarnath' actor was walking towards her car, Sara was snapped by the paparazzi as well as a few of her fans who spotted her at the airport given the current scenario.

In the video, we can hear and see a fan complimenting Sara. While filming the actress, the lady fan from a distant can be heard saying, "I find you damn cute." To this, Sara who seems to be taken by surprise, turns around and adorably says 'thankyou'. As she walks ahead, another fan can be heard complimenting the actress in the background.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video below:

During the lockdown, Sara headed to Goa with brother and shared several glimpses of her enjoying the cool sea breeze. From soaking in the 'Vitamin-Sea' to chilling in the pool in a bikini, Sara ditched her mask while staying at a pretty villa. She also celebrated her birthday there.

The actress will soon resume work with Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and .

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan teams up her comfy vibrant OOTD with sling bag as she returns to the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×