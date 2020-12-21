WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's 'shayari' fails to impress her Atrangi Re co star Akshay Kumar; Here's what he says

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be teaming up for Atrangi Re which also features Dhanush. It has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The star cast and crew of Atrangi Re are currently having a fun time in Agra that is evident from the BTS pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media. We have already given the readers a glimpse of the cast shooting for the movie at the Taj Mahal on Monday. There is no denying that it has been making a lot of headlines since the beginning and continues doing so even now for all the obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has shared a BTS video from the sets which is hard to miss. She tries to impress the fans as well as her co-star with her special ‘shayari. However, the superstar doesn’t seem to be impressed by the same and mocks her. However, he does add that there is no failure for those who work hard and we do agree with him about this (Good luck Sara!). Both of them are seen standing in front of the beautiful Taj Mahal.

Check out the video below:

Apart from Sara and Akshay, Atrangi Re also features South star Dhanush in the lead role. His BTS pictures with the actress have already gone viral on social media a long time ago. Talking about the romantic drama, it has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. Moreover, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma have co-produced it. Reports suggest that the movie will be released next year. Apart from that, its music has been composed by AR Rahman.

