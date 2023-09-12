WATCH: Sara Tendulkar greets paps with smile as she heads home post dinner with mom Anjali Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has been taking over social media with her cute smile. She keeps updating her followers with her whereabouts and gives them a peek into her glam life. Recently, she was spotted exiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai after enjoying a dinner date with her mommy dearest, Anjali Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar greets paparazzi with a big smile

The paps were there, waiting for the mother-daughter duo to make a public appearance. As expected, the Tendulkars came in their luxury car to their favorite dinner spot in Mumbai to have a fun time. They were also accompanied by another acquaintance.

As they exited the venue post enjoying a yummy spread, Sara and Anjali greeted the camerapersons with gorgeous smiles. When one of the paparazzi requested Anjali Tendulkar to pose with her daughter for them, she obliged. However, when Sara was asked the same, the social media personality burst into laughter, confused as to where to go next. She sweetly led her mother to their car while allowing the paps to click pictures of them.

For their casual night out, Sara decided to choose comfy over glam. She wore basic black pants, her black Hermes slippers, and a basic top. The star kid layered it up with a satin shirt and kept her hair partially open. She wore minimal makeup and carried a black-coloured luxury bag. Her mother Anjali, on the other hand, wore a leopard print dress in hues of black, brown, and white.

Take a look:

More about Sara Tendulkar

Even though Sara isn’t a part of Bollywood, she does have an impressive fan following online. The celebrity is often seen making rare public appearances in Mumbai. While her fans are eager to watch Sara make her surprise Bollywood debut, earlier, her dad, former Indian team cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had refused all claims of her joining showbiz.

He took to his official Twitter (now X) handle and shared, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.” Sara is a graduate in medicine from the University College London.

