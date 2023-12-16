WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar groove to Deewangi Deewangi
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan dance to Deewangi Deewangi
On December 15, the annual event at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, whose children are students there. Notable attendees included the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, among others. What set the internet abuzz was a circulating video showcasing these celebrities enjoying themselves, dancing together and adding an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded occasion.
Bollywood celebrities groove to the rhythm of Deewangi Deewangi
The circulating video on social media captures various celebrities dancing together to the superhit song Deewani Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The footage showcases Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, all reveling in the joy of dancing and connecting with friends. AbRam and Aaradhya can be spotted standing together with their school group, enjoying the music and grooving to the rhythm. This exciting moment for fans is a rarity, as celebrities are seldom seen in such carefree and unguarded moments.
Take a look:
Fans were left breathless by another clip showing Aishwarya, SRK, and KJo dancing and sharing laughs together. The on-screen chemistry between SRK and Aishwarya holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers, and the mere prospect of seeing them together is a delight. This video, offering a brief glimpse of the trio, created a social media storm, generating excitement and igniting the imaginations of fans longing to witness more moments featuring this iconic on-screen duo.
