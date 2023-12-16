WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar groove to Deewangi Deewangi

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan dance to Deewangi Deewangi

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Dec 16, 2023   |  03:20 AM IST  |  4.2K
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan dance to Deewangi Deewangi
Picture Courtesy - Pinkvilla Instagram

On December 15, the annual event at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, whose children are students there. Notable attendees included the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, among others. What set the internet abuzz was a circulating video showcasing these celebrities enjoying themselves, dancing together and adding an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded occasion.

Related Story

entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan drops Dunki poster ft. Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal and team; asks fans to watch film in fun way

Bollywood celebrities groove to the rhythm of Deewangi Deewangi

The circulating video on social media captures various celebrities dancing together to the superhit song Deewani Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The footage showcases Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, all reveling in the joy of dancing and connecting with friends. AbRam and Aaradhya can be spotted standing together with their school group, enjoying the music and grooving to the rhythm. This exciting moment for fans is a rarity, as celebrities are seldom seen in such carefree and unguarded moments.

Take a look:

Fans were left breathless by another clip showing Aishwarya, SRK, and KJo dancing and sharing laughs together. The on-screen chemistry between SRK and Aishwarya holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers, and the mere prospect of seeing them together is a delight. This video, offering a brief glimpse of the trio, created a social media storm, generating excitement and igniting the imaginations of fans longing to witness more moments featuring this iconic on-screen duo.

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
5

Latest Articles