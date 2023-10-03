WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Suhana Khan and AbRam enjoy sibling time at Mumbai cafe

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is gearing up for the release of The Archies. She has been grabbing headlines since the day her acting debut was announced. Ahead of the release of The Archies, today on October 3, Suhana and her little brother AbRam Khan were spotted leaving a cafe in Mumbai after enjoying quality sibling time together. The video of the brother-sister duo will melt your heart.

Suhana Khan and baby brother AbRam Khan enjoy sibling time at Mumbai cafe

A video on Instagram shows Suhana Khan and her baby brother AbRam Khan leaving a cafe in Mumbai after having a siblings' day out. For the outing, Suhana wore a floral printed bodycon dress. She carried a handbag and tied her hair in a ponytail. On the other hand, AbRam opted for a super cute look as he wore a jersey set. The video shows the brother and the sister leaving the cafe hand-in-hand in the most adorable way. Watch the video:

In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Suhana was asked how her character Veronica Lodge from The Archies would react if someone spread rumors about her. Replying as Veronica first, the star kid said, “Veronica would say that people talk about her only because nobody is listening when they talk about themselves.”

Now when asked how would she react in real life, Suhana continued, “Well, I think I’m very different from the character I play. I would have a nice big cry about it.”

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor too. Suhana plays the role of Veronica, and Agastya, and Kushi will be seen portraying Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper, respectively. Apart from them, the cast of the movie also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi (Dot) in pivotal roles.

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby Films, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Zoya also contributes as the writer, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre in The Archies. It is based on Archie Comics.

Meanwhile, The Archies will be available for streaming from December 7.

