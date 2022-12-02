Shah Rukh Khan croons DDLJ’s song for Kajol, recreates Raj-Simran magic at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the iconic Jodis of Bollywood. Their on-screen chemistry was loved back then and still has the same magic and charm. Well, one of their films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge never seems to get old amongst the fans and fans are still able to relate to the romance between Raj and Simran. Watching this film on our television screens even today makes us fill with joy, imagine watching SRK and Kajol live on a stage recreating DDLJ’s scene. Wouldn’t that be simply magical? Well, these two superstars did so at the Red Sea International Film Festival stage.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were twinning in black outfits. Kajol wore a black coloured gown with a thigh-high slit. She tied her hair and looked gorgeous as ever. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black suit and his charm was to die for. The video begins with SRK singing the famous song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ‘tujhe dekha to’. The crowd cheered for them and Kajol could be heard praising the crowd who sang along SRK. Then the actor recreated certain scenes from DDLJ by saying his character Raj’s dialogues. Kajol could not stop smiling while the crowd went crazy and we do not blame them.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, director Atlee’s new film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.

Kajol’s work front

Kajol is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. Helmed by Revathi, Salaam Venky also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai a few days ago. The film revolves around the true story of a mother and her son who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, the film is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.