WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s funny banter during Maahi Ve song shoot from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are actors who are an integral part of each other’s film careers. The duo has worked in several movies together, most of which managed to become iconic over the years. Now, a video of the two stars having a gala time during the shooting for a film’s song has gone viral. Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have fun during Maahi Ve song shoot

Most of us have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol spreading their magic on the big screens. With their craft, the duo managed to become the most-loved onscreen couple ever since they were first paired in the 1993 film, Baazigar. Currently, a video showcasing their cute banter on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho has surfaced online.

Even though Kajol wasn’t a major part of the Nikhil Advani movie, she made a special appearance in the song Maahi Ve. In the old behind-the-scenes video that is now making rounds, both of them can be seen shooting for the track. In the rare footage, SRK can be seen wearing a black vest with matching pants while Kajol looks pretty, decked in a saree.

While they perform the song, Kajol forgets the steps and gives her most funny expressions requesting the team for another take. They finally ace the step. During the final take, as both the stars get their makeup and costumes on point, the Fanaa actress can be heard saying, “Kuch bhi kar loon na?” to this the Jawan actor responds, “Tu toh kuch bhi karley.”

Take a look:

Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years

Kal Ho Naa Ho became a cult classic which has a separate fan base. As the film completed 2 decades, its writer Karan Johar penned an emotional note. He wrote, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

