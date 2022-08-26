WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are all fun in this BTS video of film Zero

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif need no introduction. They are one of the most popular actors in the industry. Commonly known as the “Baadshah Of Bollywood”, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted for 3 decades and is still ruling the film industry. On the other hand, Katrina too has carved her niche in the industry with her top-notch performances. To note, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen together in the 2018 film Zero.

Speaking of which, just a few hours back, the official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment posted a behind-the-scene (BTS) video from the sets of Zero. In the video, Katrina and SRK are looking all fun on the sets as they were dancing and having the best time of their life. As soon as the video was posted, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Shah Rukh sir is cutiee". Another user commented, "Queen Katrina".

Watch Zero's BTS video here

Zero was directed by Aanand L Rai and the fantasy drama also starred Anushka Sharma alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Despite having an amazing cast, the movie did not perform well at the box office.

Next, after a 4-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

