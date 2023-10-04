WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan apologizes to fans for showing up late at Jawan event: 'Thoda late ho jaunga to...'

Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. Recently, SRK attended an event at the YRF Studios in Mumbai to talk about the Atlee directorial. However, the superstar showed up late for which he apologized to his fans and explained the reason behind it.

Shah Rukh Khan apologizes to fans for being late at Jawan event

On Tuesday, a Jawan event took place in Mumbai where Shah Rukh Khan showed up late. He recalled telling his team, "Thoda late ho jaunga to log maaf kar denge na? To meri team ne kaha maaf to koi nahi karega. Wait karenge baad me gaaliyan bhi denge shayad. (Will people forgive me if I show up late? So my team said that no one will forgive you and instead they will wait and abuse you). Suddenly, the crowd erupted and said no.

The superstar then talked about a press conference where he showed up an hour late. Later, a journalist wrote an entire article on this incident. SRK then explained that there is always a reason for him to show up late at events. "Aaj mere pass koi kaaran nahi hai...mera sirf ye kaaran tha ki aaplog pyaar karenge, maaf kar denge. (Today I don't have a reason to be late..my reason is that you people will love me and forgive me)", he added.

Check out the video!

Shah Rukh Khan spills what Jawan is actually about

At the event, King Khan spoke about the actual meaning of the film. He said, "The idea was ki this is the voice we all have. Ham apne ghar me bolte hai. Doston se baat karte hain. (We talk about it at our homes and with friends) It was just to bring it to the notice all over again." He then added, "Almost film ke saare shor sharaabe, rang birange getups me bata sake ki actually film aapke baare me hai. Ham sabhi hai. Ham ye nahi ki ganje-wanje ho jaye. Main nahi chahunga koi takla ho (Amidst all the colorful getups and songs, we are trying to say that this film is about you. About all of us. But I don't want anyone to go bald)."

