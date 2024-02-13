WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Mumbai airport in style; devoted admirer kisses superstar’s hands

Shah Rukh Khan remains undeniably one of the most beloved actors, captivating hearts not only domestically but also across the world with his evergreen charm. Shah Rukh starred in three movies last year and has been making multiple appearances at global events in 2024. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport departures exuding his signature style, where he graciously received kisses on the hand from a devoted admirer.

Shah Rukh Khan receives a special gesture from an admirer at airport

On the night of Tuesday, February 13, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the Mumbai airport, embarking on a journey to an undisclosed destination. Stepping out of his car, the superstar sported a casual yet stylish ensemble, donning a sleek black t-shirt paired with matching pants and a chic jacket. Completing his look with white shoes, trendy sunglasses, and his hair tied back, Shah Rukh carried a large backpack as he made his way through the airport.

As fans and paparazzi eagerly surrounded the superstar, capturing every moment, one admirer couldn't resist the urge to express his adoration. With a respectful gesture, the individual held Shah Rukh's hand, bowing and planting kisses on it. In response, King Khan graciously reciprocated with a sweet smile.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the AFC Asian Cup final in Qatar, where he had the honor of meeting FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The FIFA President shared a photo of their encounter on Instagram, expressing his delight at meeting the Pathaan actor. In the caption, Infantino penned, “It was my great pleasure to meet with global movie star, Shah Rukh Khan, in Doha during the AFC Asian Cup final. @iamsrk I was very happy to learn about your passion for sports, in particular our beautiful game. Good luck with your upcoming projects and I look forward to meeting you again soon at a FIFA event.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic ventures in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry into the YRF spy universe with the blockbuster movie Pathaan, released in early 2023. Following this success, his action-packed thriller Jawan created waves at the box office. Closing out the year on a high note, SRK’s comedy-drama Dunki in December charmed audiences and won over their hearts with its delightful storyline.

Fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of the actor's upcoming projects, eagerly awaiting to see what gems he will bring to the screen next.

