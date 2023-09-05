WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Tirupati to seek blessings ahead of Jawan release; gets clicked with his team

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been out and about promoting his upcoming action-thriller film Jawan. Last week was pretty hectic for the King Khan of Bollywood. First, he went to Vaishno Devi to seek blessings. The same day he attended the power-packed audio launch event of the film in Chennai. After wrapping up the gig, the actor immediately flew to Dubai for Jawan’s trailer launch at the Burj Khalifa. While the pre-booking of the movie has started and it’s nearing the release date, the actor was spotted arriving in Tirupati with his team.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Tirupati ahead of Jawan’s release

While everyone’s gearing for the big release, the actor decided to seek the blessings of the almighty. In a video shared online, SRK was seen arriving in Tirupati. It’s speculated that he will be visiting Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on September 5th.

Take a look at the video:

Jawan to hit theaters on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit theatres. Several Indian cities have booked extra screens and shows to fulfill the overwhelming demand to see the movie on the day of its release, i.e., September 7. Under the able leadership of director Atlee, the star cast of the movie has already given their sweat and blood to make the movie a blockbuster. Now, it’s up to the content of the film that will determine if it will break the domestic box office collection of INR 500 crores of Gadar 2 or not.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK’s Pathaan was received with positive reviews and a lot of love from his fans across the world earlier this year. The movie has also increased the expectations of cinephiles. After Jawan hits theatres, the actor will be seen in a cameo appearance as Pathaan, a RAW agent in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Along with these, the actor is also working on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role and is written by Abhijat Joshi. The movie is scheduled to release in December 2023.

