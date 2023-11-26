WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan attends 26/11 tribute event for martyrs in Mumbai

November 26, 2023, marks the 15th anniversary of the nerve-wracking 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai which took place in 2008. As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of the Maharashtra capital. Today, a tribute event has been organized in Mumbai which several celebrities attended and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan attends the 26/11 tribute event in Mumbai

A video on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan attending the 26/11 tribute event for heroes and martyrs organized in Mumbai. For the event, the actor went for an all-black outfit. Watch the video:

Speaking about the attack, the heroics of the Indian Army and Mumbai Police led to all the terrorists being eliminated, and one being captured. However, the attackers rained unforgettable terror on Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and other targets in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Work-wise, SRK is gearing up for Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the cast of the film also includes Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The Drop 1 aka teaser 1 and the first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya in the form of Drop 2 have already been released.

Meanwhile, Dunki is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

