WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan beats Mumbai rain for dubbing session, exudes suave charm in all-black outfit

Shah Rukh Khan, a perennially successful actor in the country, has solidified his stature with two blockbuster movies this year, Pathaan and Jawan. Currently, he is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, SRK was sighted in the city after a dubbing session, skillfully navigating the rains.

Shah Rukh Khan exudes charm as he is glimpsed outside a dubbing studio

On November 27, Shah Rukh Khan was observed exiting Shankar and Siddharth Mahadevan's dubbing studio in Mumbai. Cloaked in an all-black ensemble and rocking long locks hidden beneath a beanie cap, he looked effortlessly dashing. Despite being a fleeting moment shielded by an umbrella to dodge the rain, the glimpse of him was sufficient to elate his fans.

