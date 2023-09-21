WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan comes on stage to hug Kailash Kher; singer says ‘There were many film stars but…’

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Tuesday night. The who’s who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others came under one roof for the celebration. Now, we have come across an inside video from the celebration that shows Shah Rukh warmly greeting and hugging Kailash Kher as he performed at the Ambanis’ Ganpati celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan warmly greets Kailash Kher at Ambanis’ Ganpati celebration

Kailash Kher took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows Shah Rukh Khan coming up to the stage, and hugging Kailash Kher. SRK warmly greeted the singer and was also seen kissing his hand. Kailash Kher is heard telling SRK, “Hum toh laad karte hai aapko (We love you)". Shah Rukh looked dapper in a maroon kurta paired with loose black pajamas, and a saffron scarf around his neck. As the Jawan singer stood on stage, Kailash sang the song ‘Saiyaan’. In his caption, the singer lauded King Khan’s humility. He wrote that while there were many stars from the film industry present, Shah Rukh Khan especially came up on stage to greet him.

Kailash Kher wrote in Hindi, “Whenever we meet, we meet with great honour and respect. Actor Shah Rukh Khan greeting all the members of @bandkailasa demonstrates his elegance and humility. There were many film stars but Shahrukh especially came up to the stage and set an excellent example. No matter where one reaches, elegance leaves an impact of a man's personality. Fame/popularity is temporary.”

He further added that Jawan’s music composer Anirudh made him sing the background score for the film before he left for New York because Shah Rukh Khan wanted Kailash to sing it.

Ambanis’ grand Ganpati celebration

Meanwhile, a video from Ambanis’ Ganpati celebration went viral on social media, and it showed Shah Rukh Khan performing puja with his wife Gauri Khan, and kids Suhana Khan and AbRam. SRK was also seen sharing a warm hug with Nita Ambani. One of the glimpses also showed Deepika Padukone fixing AbRam’s hair.

