WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today. To celebrate his birthday, the superstar attended an event with his fans which was also attended by director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Towards the end of the event, SRK was seen grooving to the songs from films like Pathaan and the recently released Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan dances at his birthday event

November 2nd marks the birthday of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This time, the Jawan actor attended an event with his fans to celebrate the occasion. Throughout the event, he spoke about several things including his upcoming film Dunki. As the event was coming to an end, King Khan grooved on his songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Pathaan and Jawan respectively. Dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, SRK shines in his casual look as he dances.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared the video and wrote: "Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!"

Check out the video!

SRK thanked his fans for gathering outside Mannat

SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for gathering outside Mannat in the middle of the night for his birthday. He wrote. "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it"

Dunki drop 1 released today

On SRK's birthday, the makers of Dunki released a short teaser video titled Dunki Drop 1. The one-minute and 48-second video gives us a glimpse into the world of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial; it also introduces us to all the major characters in the film. At the birthday event, the actor revealed that slowly drop 2 and drop 3 of the film will be released.

He said that the makers were conscious of introducing the viewers to the film's world in a slow manner. Khan also stated that he is not interested in doing sequels and franchises and instead wants to make "new cinema."

Meanwhile, Dunki will be released theatrically on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Ajay Devgn wishes ‘Jawan and fabulous’ superstar; Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, others send love