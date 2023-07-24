WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om gets Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie twist

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie has finally hit the screens all over. Released on July 21, the much-talked-about Hollywood movie, Barbie, follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, marvelously portrayed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the silver screen. While the movie is going great guns at the international box office, Barbie still continues to make waves for its epic clash with Christopher Nolan's sci-fi biopic, Oppenhiemer and the viral 'Barbie Reference' trend. Amidst the ongoing 'Barbenhimer' fever, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their 2007 blockbuster film, Om Shanti Om, is going viral. And, the reason behind it will definitely make you smile (or even laugh) if you are a bigtime Barbie fan!

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone get 'Barbiefied'

After Rekha's 'Barbiecore' AI generated photos went viral on the internet, a new video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their film, Om Shanti Om, is now making rounds on social media with Barbie references. The video is a clip from the song Dhoom Taana, a song from Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In the now viral video where Deepika is referred as Barbie and Shah Rukh as Ken, features Dua Lipa's song, Dance The Night, in the background. The video is edited in such a way that it looks as if DP and SRK are playing badminton on the tunes of the Barbie song and not on Dhoom Tana. For the unversed, Dance The Night is one of the dance tracks from the film, Barbie.

Shah Rukh and Deepika's 'Barbiefied' video was shared by a Twitter handle that goes by the name, qualiteposts. While tweeting the now viral Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's video with Barbie reference, the user wrote, "srk and deepika in barbie (2023)".

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Barbie video

Fans are loving how SRK and Deepika are being referred as Ken and Barbie in the video. Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, "absolutely LOVEEEE this,'' with a pink heart emoji. "This was way too good to not be real," wrote another one. Meanwhile, the comment section is also flooded with references to Oppenheimer for Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, in key roles, who leave Barbie Land and come to real world only to discover the joys and perils of living with humans. The film also features Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell in pivotal roles.

