WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan along with kids return to Mumbai; Ranveer Singh turns heads with his effortless charm

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebration was yet again a gala affair. After attending the extravaganza affair, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others, were spotted last night returning to the city. Now, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and kids-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, returned to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, along with kids, hide under the umbrella to avoid paps

Today, on June 3, a while ago, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, returned to the city. In the video, King Khan and his family were seen avoiding the paps while exiting the airport. However, the camera lens succeeded in capturing a glimpse of the family before they sat in the car.

One can see Aryan Khan sitting in the front seat while the rest of the family sat in the background.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh returns to Mumbai in style from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

In addition to this, soon-to-be dad Ranveer Singh after marking his prestigious presence at the grand festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant returned to the bay in style. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor exuded swag and charm, carrying a monochromatic look. He exited the private airport, acknowledged the papas with a bright smile, and waved towards them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Keeping his fashion game on point, Ranveer looked handsome in his grown beard and mustache. He was seen sporting a white oversized t-shirt with a black jacket and matching hat. He paired it with matching track pants.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

After their first grand pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their second installment of pre-wedding celebrations in Europe. The festivities began on May 29 and concluded on June 1. The gala event was held on a luxury cruise ship as well as on land, in Italy and France.

Other Bollywood celebs, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and more, attended the grand festivities. Furthermore, global sensations like Katy Perry, Pitbull, Andrea Bocelli and Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa delighted the attendees with their distinctive musical style. In one of the viral videos, Adam Sandler was also seen enjoying the festivities.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor gets cute kiss from daughter as he returns with Alia Bhatt; don’t miss Raha’s million dollar smile: WATCH