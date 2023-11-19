WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive to support team India in World Cup final against Australia

The cricket fever has engulfed Bollywood as India and Australia lock horns in the highly anticipated ODI Cricket World Cup final today. Numerous stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma, have already graced the venue, displaying their unwavering support for the team. Adding to the star-studded affair, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also spotted arriving in Ahmedabad, intensifying the anticipation for this thrilling clash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan reach Ahmedabad for India vs Australia World Cup Final

On Sunday, November 19, the culmination of the Cricket World Cup is set to unfold in the final match between India and Australia. A video shared by ANI captures the arrival of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, at the Ahmedabad airport. The power couple was seen heading to the Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue of the grand finale.

