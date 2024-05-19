WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Suhana, Karan Johar pay visit to Ritesh Sidhwani after his mom’s demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an individual's death.

Popular producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passed away on May 17. The Don producer’s mother was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, and several celebrities paid their last visit.

Today, on May 19, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Karan Johar were seen visiting Ritesh's house.

Celebrities arrive at Ritesh Sidhwani's house post his mom’s demise

Post Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's demise, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen visiting the producer's house in their car. On the other hand, Suhana Khan was also seen paying a visit in a separate car while Karan Johar also was spotted inside his car as he visited Ritesh's house.

Have a look:

The official statement released by the Sidhwani family reads, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of Mrs. Leelu Sidhwani on May 17, 2024. Prayers will be held on May 18, 2024, at Quantum Park RG level at 3.15 pm. Cremation will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4.30 pm."

Reportedly, Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother was ill and has been in the hospital. But unfortunately, she breathed her last on May 17. Several friends of the producer had come to be there by his side in the hospital. The names include Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Sharman Joshi, and Chunky Panday.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar. Abhishek Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani were a part of the last rites of Ritesh's mom.

Ritesh Sidhwani's work front

Ritesh Sidhwani’s first film was the 2001 iconic Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia. Since then, he has been a partner of Farhan Akhtar in his productions like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Don franchise, and more. The filmmaker is now gearing up for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Ritesh's recently produced film, Madgaon Express, saw the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film featured the talented trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, along with Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

