WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gets a grand welcome as he lands in Kashmir to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four years and the audience was elated to see him in a different avatar in Pathaan. The film hit the ball out of the park at the box office. Now post Pathaan's success, his audience is eagerly waiting to see him in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. SRK has teamed up with both directors for the first time. Currently, he is working on Hirani's film in Kashmir. The actor recently jetted off and his videos from Kashmir have stormed the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Kashmir for Dunki's shoot schedule

In the viral videos, King Khan is seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Sonmarg. He is seen sporting an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck. In the videos, one of his team members is seen holding a lovely bouquet. It looks like SRK received a white shawl and flowers from his fans there. Amid chilly weather, Shah Rukh will be shooting for Hirani's film. Reportedly, he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. Have a look:

Fans were excited to see his videos from Kashmir. They expressed excitement for Dunki and showered love on Shah Rukh. His fans were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in an important role. SRK and Taapsee were earlier spotted shooting in London. Their pictures and videos were leaked on social media. Recently, Rajkumar Hirani spoke about collaborating with the superstar. While speaking to India Today, he said, "Working with him has been such a joy that it’s hard to describe. He brings positive energy to the set and always makes everybody happy around him. I had no idea he prepares so much; I thought of him as an impromptu actor. When an actor is already prepared, it makes your job easier."

Dunki is all set to hit theatres on Christmas 2023.

