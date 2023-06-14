WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gets kissed by over-excited female fan in Dubai; Netizens call her 'lucky'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently set the box office on fire with his film Pathaan, was seen attending an event on Tuesday in Dubai. He left the audience in complete awe with his charming looks. Several videos and pictures from the event surfaced on the Internet but an over-excited fan has grabbed all the attention.

Female fan kisses Shah Rukh Khan at an event

Post the event, it seems like SRK went off stage with his manager and bodyguards to meet his fans. As soon he entered the area, fans went gaga over him. A fan was seen shaking hands with him and then kissing his hand. He even hugged the superstar. In no time, a female fan arrives and asks, "Can I give you a kiss?" Before King Khan replied, she grabbed his face and planted a kiss on his cheek. She was over the moon after she kissed the actor. She could be seen laughing in excitement as she walked off the area. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Oh that lady so sweet!!!" Another fan wrote, "Alag hi aura hai srk sir ka...ekdum bhi gussa nahi hote hai jab bhi koi fan kiss kar leta unhe." Others were seen calling that female fan 'lucky' and dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently surprised his fans outside Mannat as he came out to greet them on Saturday. He looked dapper as he did his iconic pose for his fans. Not only that, he left them gushing as he performed his Pathaan hook step for them.

Work front

After breaking several box office records with Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan next. He has united with Atlee for the first time. The film also starred Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. It will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

