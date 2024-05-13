WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gets special mention in Interview With The Vampire 2; fans gush over ‘global superstar’

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Badshah of Bollywood, boasts the largest fan following in the country. His stardom transcends boundaries, earning him the title of the ultimate Bollywood icon. He's been revered in numerous Bollywood productions throughout the years. Recently, Khan received a special acknowledgment in the second season of the series Interview With The Vampire.

The moment fans caught wind of SRK's mention in the series, they erupted with excitement, setting social media on fire with their enthusiasm.

Yes, you heard it right! Shah Rukh Khan's mention in Interview With The Vampire Season 2 made waves across the globe. Fans worldwide celebrated his special recognition as soon as they caught wind of it.

A viral clip from the series features Eric Bogosian's character, Daniel Molloy, expressing his bewilderment to his butler in the presence of Assad Zaman's character, Armand. He remarks, "I'm sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here was playing you?"

The mention of the Indian superstar sparked a flurry of reactions online. Fans flooded social media platforms, celebrating this special moment with joy and excitement. A user wrote, "Armand is smirking because he can read Daniel's thoughts and he knows he is dying to ask him this just to get that answer…" While another called it 'absolutely insane'.

A user penned, “One thing about daniel... hes gonna be messy 'where did they send you you while shah rukh khan over here was playing you?' 'nah your love was in a BOX pondering a premeditated neck wound according to claudia' lmaooooooooo.” A fan too commented, “AAAAH the new season of Interview with the Vampire is already so good! Shah Rukh Khan name drop had me CACKLING.”

Rolin Jones' Interview With The Vampire adaptation has attracted notice for its innovative approach to Anne Rice's novel. It explores the vampire romance between Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his mysterious creator, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Shah Rukh Khan on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is now gearing up for his next project with Sujoy Ghosh, King, alongside Suhana Khan. The film will be co-produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per reports, King Khan will be seen in the role of a Don in the film where he is said to echo shades of grey akin to his original Don character.

