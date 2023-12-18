WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gives hilarious response as he reacts to people who do his mimicry; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan is a star with fans living in almost every corner of the world. Among them are several who try to look and dress like him and even mimic the megastar. In a special promotional event organized for Dunki, the actor roasted those who try to enact him and showed them how it is done.

Shah Rukh Khan funnily responds to people who mimic him

On December 17, Shah Rukh Khan flew to Dubai to attend a special promotional event for his upcoming movie Dunki. At the event which saw a sea of enthusiastic fans, he spoke about the movie, danced to the songs, and interacted with them. While speaking to the audience, SRK revealed feeling awkward watching his movies with his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan.

He shared that when he used to tell his kids to watch his movies, they used to be nice to him. But lately, they started being critical about his hair and looks. Hence, she started feeling awkward. In a video from the event, he can be heard saying, “I didn’t realize so many years have passed and there are days when I tell my children 'Come and watch my film'. So, pehle toh jab maine unko filme dikhe toh they were nice. Later on, they started saying, ‘Papa, how is your hair? Look at the way you look. Toh mujhey thoda awkward hogaya na,” he said adding that there are people on the internet who keep mimicking him.

Take a look at the video:

The Jawan actor then funnily enacts the mimicry artists trying to recreate his accent and style. Hilarious roasting them, SRK quips, “Maine kab aesa bola yaar? Somebody says, ‘Mai Shah Rukh Khan ki mimicry karta hu. I love you kkkkk.’ Aese thodi na tha yaar. (When have I said like that? Somebody says he can act like Shah Rukh Khan and do ‘I love you kkkk’. It wasn’t like that).”

The actor then goes on to show the world how it’s actually done making his fans so gaga over it. He concluded, “So, I get very awkward watching my own films. But, having said that, there are some lovely ones (films) which I was saying dialogues of.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans react to the video

On hearing him giving a witty response to people who mimic him, his fans were impressed. A user said, “This mans sense of humor is bang on with a drop of sarcasm,” while another wrote, “Uffff his persona on stage unmatchable.” Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023.

