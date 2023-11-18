WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan graces Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash; Katrina Kaif shines in vibrant orange midi

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the dynamic couple from the Ambani family, spared no effort in marking the first birthday of their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 18, 2022. The celebration transformed into a captivating affair with a lavish country fair-themed party, attended by a star-studded guest list. Among the luminaries present were the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the dazzling Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif make a stylish appearance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins' birthday bash

The arrival of the legendary Shah Rukh Khan added an extra dose of glam to the affair. Furthermore, Katrina Kaif, in her stunning orange midi dress, minimal makeup, flowing hair, and heels, brought an extra touch of enchantment. She graciously posed for the cameras, foreshadowing the excitement awaiting the party.

Take a look:

Work fronts of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

King Khan kicked off the year with a dazzling start in the action-thriller Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and boasted stellar performances from Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. Following this success, Khan delivered another blockbuster, Jawan, setting numerous records at the box office. He also made a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 released on November 12. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The teaser's sneak peek was unveiled on SRK's birthday.

Katrina Kaif recently showcased her acting prowess in Tiger 3, sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, where she reprised her role as Zoya Humaimi, a former ISI agent. Shifting gears, she's gearing up for Sriram Raghavan's suspenseful film Merry Christmas, starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi, now scheduled for a January 2024 release instead of December 8. While Kaif was initially part of Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, the project is currently on hold.

