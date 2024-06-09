WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan graces PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony alongside Mukesh Ambani; superstar greets Akshay Kumar

June 9 is crucial for India as Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for a third term as the head of a coalition government.

For the big day, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani were seen arriving in Delhi.

Bollywood celebs arrive in Delhi to grace PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

A video posted by ANI shows Shah Rukh Khan arriving at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. He was seen looking dapper in an all-black outfit and accessorized with sunglasses.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Mukesh Ambani, and his son Anant Ambani were also seen arriving at the venue to witness the historic moment.

Vikrant. expressing his happiness for the event, told the news agency, "This is a historic third term... I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government... The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change... India is a big country and the change doesn't happen overnight, it requires time."

In one of the pictures shared by ANI also showed SRK and Akshay greeting each other with a warm hug. Have a look:

Massey was seen posing with Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain as they are set to grace the oath-taking ceremony. Take a look:

Celebs extend wishes for PM Narendra Modi

Ajay Devgn congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote in his X handle "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion."

Anil Kapoor expressed his happiness as he told PTI, "I wish him all the best and my prayers are with Narendra Modi Ji, the honorable Prime Minister for the third term wishing him all the best."

Varun Dhawan shared on his X account, "Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing-in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om."

Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao also took to his X handle and wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir."

