Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greeting a cop before entering Dilip Kumar's house is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan was among one of the celebs who were seen reaching Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last respects to the legendary actor.

The Bollywood industry witnessed an end of an era as Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday. The legendary actor was 98 and died of prolonged age related issues. His demise came as a shock for the entire nation and left an unfillable void in the industry. As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s demise surfaced, several celebs made their way to his residence to pay their last respects to the late actor. Among this was who shares a special bond with the legendary actor.

While SRK was papped at Dilip Kumar’s residence, his special gesture towards the cops present there has been breaking the internet. As the Dilwale star actor was making his way inside the legendary actor’s house, he was seen responding to a police jawan’s greet in the video. His gesture grabbed a lot of attention and the netizens’ have been in awe of SRK’s humbleness. One of the Instagram users wrote, “The way he salaams the police officer.” Another one also took to the comment section and wrote, “SRK so much humble kind person. police constable ko salam mashaAalh proud of you king.. And me proud feel karte hu me #srkian hua.”

Take a look at this heartwarming video of Shah Rukh Khan:

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had always considered King Khan as their son and shared a closed bond with the Raees star. The superstar was seen standing strong by Saira Banu’s side during this emotional time and was also spotted consoling her. To recall, SRK had also mentioned that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and believed that King Khan does look like him.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×