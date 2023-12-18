WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Lutt Putt Gaya during Dunki promotions in Dubai

The countdown to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie, Dunki, has reached the thrilling mark of just three days, and the excitement is soaring. Following the warm reception of the trailer and the enchanting songs, the on-ground promotions are in full swing. King Khan recently made a memorable visit to Dubai, where he not only engaged with fans but also charmed them with a performance that included his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya and the latest romantic track, Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dubai

On Sunday, December 17, Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to Dubai, adding a touch of glamor to the city in promotion of his eagerly awaited film, Dunki. Sporting a stylish ensemble with a blue shirt, gray pants, and a leather jacket, SRK maintained his signature cool with sunglasses, captivating the audience.

The highlight of the event was Shah Rukh's energetic performance to the timeless song Chaiyya Chaiyya from his 1998 movie Dil Se. He flawlessly recalled all the iconic dance steps, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the loudest cheers from the delighted crowd.

Have a look!

Shah Rukh Khan dances to Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya

Shah Rukh Khan further ignited the excitement by dancing to his latest song, Lutt Putt Gaya. Composed by Pritam and melodiously sung by Arijit Singh, the track's playful beats were brought to life as SRK effortlessly executed all the delightful dance steps. The crowd expressed their enthusiasm with hooting and showering confetti as Shah Rukh performed, radiating joy with a huge smile on his face.

More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

The film promises to unfold a heartwarming narrative centered around a group of friends embarking on a journey to secure overseas visas. The impressive ensemble cast features Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

In addition to the captivating Lutt Putt Gaya, the soundtrack boasts other notable songs such as Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se and O Maahi.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is scheduled for release on December 21.

