WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival, says ‘Film is life’

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan is in Saudi Arabia nowadays. On Wednesday, he informed his fans and well-wishers that he has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dunki which is slated to hit the theatres in December next year.

Shah Rukh Khan , the Bollywood megastar arrived at the Red Sea International Film Festival just a few minutes ago. The film festival is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Soon as got down his car, he was warmly welcomed by his fans and well-wishers, many of whom wished to get a selfie clicked along with the superstar.

The megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, arrived in a dashing avatar at the Red Sea Internation Film Festival. He was seen wearing an all-black suit and flashed his million-dollar smile as he greeted the paps. Many of his fans were seen shouting, “We love you, Shah Rukh Khan.” Have a look at the glimpses here where fans can be seen cheering with joy. Many of them desired to be clicked along with the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan gets awarded with the Red Sea International Film Festival

Soon after he entered the festival with warmth, love, and cheer all around, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded an honorary award by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

Red Sea International Film Festival’s CEO Mohammed Al Turki, while presenting the award to the actor said, “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today.”

Receiving the award, Khan expressed his gratitude by saying: “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Soon, Shah Rukh Khan headed towards the podium where he delivered a remarkable speech for his fans and well-wishers.

“For me and for all of us present here, ‘film is life’. It is what keeps the moment present, what keeps the beauty resplendent, and what affirms the essence of being alive. Film is the language in which the modern world converses. It is the new idiom in literature through which stories are exchanged in an overwhelming visual and virtual world,” he said.

The Chennai Express actor said, “Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same.”

“Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn’t stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences,” he said.