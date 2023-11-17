WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan hosts a party for David Beckham; football maestro arrives at Mannat

Yesterday, several Bollywood celebs were present at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to witness India defeat New Zealand in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final match played. Along with them was international football star David Beckham. He was later spotted at a gala hosted by Sonam Kapoor in his honor. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has organized a party for him and he has already arrived at Mannat.

David Beckham arrives at Shah Rukh Khan’s party hosted for him in Mannat

After witnessing the contagious energy of Indian fans on the ground, David Beckham left the stadium and was later papped with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple had hosted a star-studded soiree for him. Today (November 16), Shah Rukh Khan threw a party for him at his house in Mannat. Visuals of Beckham making an entrance at SRK’s residence have surfaced online.

In the video, a couple of luxury cars can be seen making their way into Jawan actor Shah Rukh’s swanky house. One of the cars had the football maestro sitting inside.

Celebs who attended Sonam Kapoor’s party for David Beckham

At Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s party, several Bollywood celebs arrived to give a warm welcome to the international football star David Beckham. Several biggies from the industry namely Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and many others attended Sonam’s party for David.

For the event, the host, the Veere Di Wedding actress, wore a red saree with a designer white blouse that had long dramatic sleeves. Anand Ahuja also went desi and wore a black kurta with a matching jacket and a pair of white pants. David decided to go casual. He was seen in a black T-shirt with a pair of matching trousers and sneakers.

