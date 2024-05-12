WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan joins Suhana, AbRam, Ananya Panday, Juhi Chawla and more on video call; celebrates KKR’s big win

Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their big win against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. The match was attended by the superstar’s kids AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan along with BFF Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. In addition to this, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta were also seen cheering up for the team from the stands.

Several pictures and videos of all the stars at the stands emerged on social media platforms. Meanwhile, a viral video captured a wholesome moment while Suhana video called her father post the big victory.

Shah Rukh Khan shares the joy with Suhana, AbRam, Ananya, and more over video call

A video has been going viral on the internet from last night's (May 11) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. The IPL team of Shah Rukh Khan yet again registered their big win once again at the home ground.

Overjoyed by the success, Suhana Khan immediately video-called her father as she, Ananya Panday, and AbRam Khan along with their other friends were thumping in joy. In addition to this, Juhi Chawla's husband, Jay Mehta elated by the success was also seen waving at King Khan on the phone and warmly hugged AbRam. Furthermore, Juhi was also seen celebrating the success.

Take a look at the video that has taken social media by storm:

Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya share a moment of laughter after Andre Russell hits an incredible six

In another visual, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were a sight to behold. The lucky charms of SRK were enthusiastically supporting their team amidst an all-time high tension. In fact, the BFFs Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya had a great laugh when Andre Russell hit an incredible six right to their stand.

Take a look:

This is not the first time, rather Suhana has been seen being accompanied by her BFFs for the matches on multiple occasions. Just a few weeks back, Ananya Panday shared a video encapsulating all the inside glimpses from the ground. The video was from KKR’s big win against LSG at Eden Gardens.

In the video, Panday and Suhana were seen in black and white t-shirts that had the logo of the team. The actress was also spotted chilling with AbRam and taking selfies with him. Sharing the clip, she penned, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," attracting cutesy reactions from Shanya and Suhana.

