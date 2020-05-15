WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon dancing to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' is unmissable

Amid this lockdown, this throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dancing will surely put a smile on your face.

Gone are the days when we used to see celebrities stepping out into their best outfits for Bollywood parties that continued in to the wee hours. While it will be weeks or months till we get to see them again, we chanced upon this old video of , Kajol, and Kriti Sanon setting the dance floor on fire. For the unversed, the four actors had starred in 2015's romantic comedy Dilwale and sent their fans into a tizzy.

Amid this lockdown, this throwback video of the stars dancing will surely put a smile on your face. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma can be seen dancing to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. In complete co-ordination, it is indeed a delight to see the group show their best moves and remind us of happier times. From the looks of it, the cast shot the video while they were filming for Dilwale in Goa.

Check out the cast of Dilwale dancing below:

Aren't they a happy bunch?

While Dilwale went n to rake in massive moolah at the box office, the film did not get the best of reviews from film critics and was slammed for its plot and over-the-top car chases and situation. The story of the film did little justice to the talented ensemble cast. What do you think about Dilwale? Let us know in the comments below.

