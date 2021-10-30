WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mannat to bring back Aryan Khan from Arthur Road jail after his bail

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 30, 2021
   
Saturday morning has begun on a hopeful note for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as their son Aryan Khan is in the process of being released from Arthur Road Jail. Aryan had been arrested 3 weeks ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug case and was in jail for the last 23 days. Today, the star kid is all set to be released from prison and his father Shah Rukh left his residence to get him back to Mannat. 

ANI also tweeted photos of Arthur Road Jail as Aryan was all set to walk out after getting bail in the Cruise Ship drugs case. ANI wrote, "Mumbai | Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today a few weeks after he was arrested in drugs-on cruise-ship case Jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30 am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail." Shah Rukh also left with his team to get Aryan back home after days of being in jail. The bail order was reviewed at 5:30 AM by jail authorities and processing of Aryan's release began post it.  In another tweet, ANI quoted Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail and wrote, "We have received Aryan Khan's release order. The process of his release should be completed in 1-2 hours."

Take a look:

Aryan was granted bail by Bombay High Court this week after his lawyers Mukul Rohatgi, Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai argued their side against the NCB lawyers. Aryan's bail surety was signed by Juhi Chawla on Friday evening after which the bail order was sent to Arthur Road Jail. However, it missed the deadline and Aryan had to spend another night in jail. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : this are illiterate and fake degree holders what university graduate fekunke chele
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : He is a gavaar villager with money who cnt make good decisions.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Aryan maal hain kya?
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Prodigal son returns
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : one more future illeterate celebrity is free now.Their crimes too are glorified by Indian media .
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Chup ..u jealous freak...he's more educated than u and ur daddy put 2gther...not to mention if u have a wife o gf..they mite want to fuxk him over u...hahahah
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Educated fool who peddles drugs. Yes that sounds great.
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : You are one sick moron. Suggesting someones gf or bf might want to fukk this creepy expressionless druggie. Aap paedp yah rapist lag raha hain.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : His pal Arbaz Merchant has an apt name for a drug dealer
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Drug Merchant
REPLY 0 16 hours ago
Anonymous : So much pomp for a damn druggie
REPLY 1 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Ram is returning to ayodhya. Thaali thayaar hain.
REPLY 1 16 hours ago

