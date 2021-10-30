WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mannat to bring back Aryan Khan from Arthur Road jail after his bail

Saturday morning has begun on a hopeful note for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as their son Aryan Khan is in the process of being released from Arthur Road Jail. Aryan had been arrested 3 weeks ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug case and was in jail for the last 23 days. Today, the star kid is all set to be released from prison and his father Shah Rukh left his residence to get him back to Mannat.

ANI also tweeted photos of Arthur Road Jail as Aryan was all set to walk out after getting bail in the Cruise Ship drugs case. ANI wrote, "Mumbai | Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today a few weeks after he was arrested in drugs-on cruise-ship case Jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30 am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail." Shah Rukh also left with his team to get Aryan back home after days of being in jail. The bail order was reviewed at 5:30 AM by jail authorities and processing of Aryan's release began post it. In another tweet, ANI quoted Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail and wrote, "We have received Aryan Khan's release order. The process of his release should be completed in 1-2 hours."

Aryan was granted bail by Bombay High Court this week after his lawyers Mukul Rohatgi, Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai argued their side against the NCB lawyers. Aryan's bail surety was signed by Juhi Chawla on Friday evening after which the bail order was sent to Arthur Road Jail. However, it missed the deadline and Aryan had to spend another night in jail.

