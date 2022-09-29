WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa again; Fans say 'No one can match his stardom'

Shah Rukh Khan is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. He made his big-screen debut with Deewana in 1992 opposite Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. SRK has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and others. The Dilwale actor is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable.

Now, yet again, Shah Rukh Khan beamed up on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Reportedly, the video marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, which is known as one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE. King Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centers in the UAE and Oman. The campaign launch event highlighted Khan's strong connection to the UAE. SRK'S tunes from Om Shanti Om also featured on the musical fountain at the Burj Khalifa before lighting up the screens with the actor's ad. In it, SRK is seen narrating the story of the healthcare group. Meanwhile, over the past few years, the Burj Khalifa has been lighting up in honour of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.