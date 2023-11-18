WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in all-black attire at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

Bollywood celebs are currently enjoying the birthday bash of the kids of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The power couple hosted a farm-themed birthday party for their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 18 at the Jio World Garden. The event was attended by several big names from the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan. An inside video from the party has surfaced online, which shows SRK having a gala time.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the birthday party of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s kids

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal, hosted a party to celebrate the first birthday of their twin kids. Several celebs were spotted arriving at the venue in their swanky cars earlier today. Among them was Shah Rukh Khan. In an inside video, he can be seen enjoying his time.

The Jawan actor looked dapper in the clip as he sported an all-black casual look. He wore a black shirt with a pair of pants in the same color. With his hair left open and messy, he looked charismatic. Wearing a pair of round black sunnies, he seemed engrossed in a conversation with his team.

Take a look:

Among the other celebs who arrived at the studded party were actors like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar with his kids, Yash and Roohi, Arpita Khan Sharma with her kids Ayat and Ahil, Rasha Thadani, Krunal Pandya, Hardik and Natasa with their babies Kavir and Agastya, among many others.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has been titled the King of Romance. However, this year, he decided to explore other genres. SRK kickstarted 2023 with a dhamakedaar entry of Pathaan, which proved to be a massive hit. Next up was Atlee Kumar’s directorial movie Jawan, which broke not one but many records at the box office.

Currently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starred Tiger 3 is successfully running in theatres across the country. In the film, Shah Rukh also makes a special appearance as Pathaan. Next up for the actor is the comedy-drama film Dunki, which is expected to release later this year.