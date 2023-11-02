WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes appearance yet again outside Mannat after celebrating 58th birthday with fans

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, November 2. The actor attended a special event organized by his fans in Mumbai. During the event, SRK enjoyed the Dunki Drop 1 with his fans that released today. Now, a while ago, a video of Shah Rukh making an appearance yet again outside Mannat as he returned after celebrating his birthday with fans surfaced.

Shah Rukh Khan sends love to fans as he appears outside Mannat

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan returned to his house, Mannat after celebrating his 58th birthday with fans. A video on Instagram shows the actor sending love to his fans who gathered outside his house. In the video, the fans can be heard cheering for SRK. Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan fans had organized a grand four-day celebration for their star. It began on October 30 and concluded on November 2. The celebrations were joined by fans from over 100 cities in India and 25+ countries all over the world.

During the event, the Jawan actor said that through Dunki Drop 1, director Rajkumar Hiranishowed the world of Dunki rather than exploring the characters. He also added that Dunki Drop 2 and Drop 3 will be released soon and fans can understand the characters eventually.

Not only this but also he opened up on why he does not like to do sequels. SRK said that he does not want to do sequel or franchise as he like to make new cinema. Speaking about Dunki, he said, "A film like Dunki speaks such volumes. Yeh itni entertain karegi (it will entertain people)." He also added that he feels people will find Dunki more entertaining than Jawana and Pathaan.

Dunki Drop 1

Sharing the new teaser on his Instagram, King Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

Shah Rukh Khan's work-front

The actor will be next seen in Dunki, his highly-anticipated collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: SRKDay Event: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan dances at Young Shahrukh with Jalebi Baby maker Tesher; WATCH