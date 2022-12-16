WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan mouths Pathaan's dialogue at Kolkata International Film Festival, fans go crazy

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor has been a part of hit Bollywood movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Chennai Express, among others. Shah Rukh made an appearance at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) on Thursday evening. At the event, he addressed the subject of social media toxicity, cancel culture, and much more. Shah Rukh was also joined by Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh Khan mouths Pathaan's dialogue

Shah Rukh also mouthed his upcoming film Pathaan's dialogue, which was the main highlight of the film festival. He can be heard saying, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye. Mausam bigadne wala hai. Aur kuch dino see hum yaha nahi aaye hai aap log se mil nahi paaye hai. Lekin ab duniya jo hai, normal ho gayi hai. Hum sab khush hai. Sab se zyada khush hu aur yeh baat batane mein bilkul bhi aapati nahi hai ki duniya kuchh bhi kar le main aur aap log aur jitne bhi positive log hai, sabke sab zinda hai.” This left the crowd excited and they were heard cheering for him loudly. Meanwhile, the grand film festival was inaugurated in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

About Pathaan Talking about Pathaan, apart from Shah Rukh, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan's work front Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will release in theatres in December 2023. He also has Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara.

