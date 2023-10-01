WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan screened at film festival in Leh; people are overjoyed

Shah Rukh Khan, without a doubt, continues to reign as the king of the box office. His latest release, Jawan, has not only shattered previous records but has also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. Directed by Atlee and featuring actress Nayanthara, this action thriller has captivated audiences' hearts since its release on September 7. The film's success extended to The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) held in Leh, where it was recently screened, eliciting a thunderous response from the audience, who couldn't help but whistle and cheer for King Khan's charismatic portrayal.

The ongoing second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) in Leh featured a screening of the movie Jawan at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra. The festival's Twitter handle shared a video capturing the lively atmosphere during the screening. The venue was filled with people bundled up in winter clothes, eagerly anticipating Shah Rukh Khan's film. The enthusiastic crowd could be heard exclaiming, “Julley, Shah Rukh! We love you,” while expressing their admiration with continuous whistling and cheering. The video was captioned, “Amidst loud cheers, the people of Leh experienced Jawan on the big screen at The Himalayan Film Festival!” Have a look:

As reported by Indian Express, the film's director, Atlee, conveyed a special message to the festival attendees, describing the movie as a "pure Indian emotion." Atlee expressed, “Shah Rukh sir, Deepika ma’am, Nayanthara ma’am, and everyone involved worked with their heart to make the film wonderful. Please do watch and let us know your comments on this.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

The film Jawan not only showcased Shah Rukh Khan's diverse and captivating personas but also highlighted his on-screen chemistry with the lead actress, Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi delivered a formidable performance as the antagonist. The ensemble of actresses, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and others forming the girl gang, received acclaim for their storyline and performances. Special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt added to the film's allure. Anirudh Ravichander's music album featuring Chaleya, Zinda Banda, and more, further impressed fans.

