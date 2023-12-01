WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan undeniably reigns as Bollywood's ultimate superstar, boasting a colossal fan base that extends not only across the nation but also internationally. At this juncture in his illustrious career, he finds himself on a professional high following the monumental success of his films, Pathaan and Jawan. Adding to the anticipation, he is gearing up for the release of his next promising venture, Dunki. Amidst the ongoing media buzz, Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the Mumbai airport. What won over the internet was his confident and dashing entrance, choosing not to shy away from the paparazzi this time. Particularly noteworthy was SRK's patience as he awaited security checks during entry, a moment that resonated strongly with online audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport recently, and the paparazzi didn't miss a beat capturing his entrance. Wearing an all-black outfit, the actor turned heads with his laid-back yet stylish look, eliciting admiration from his fans. In contrast to his usual low-key approach in public, this time SRK walked confidently without concealing his face. What caught everyone's eye was his down-to-earth move of stopping at the airport entry gate, patiently waiting for security checks like any regular person. SRK cooperatively displayed his identification documents before casually moving through the gates.

Take a look: