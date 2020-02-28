WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan proves he is a ladies man as he attends wife Gauri Khan's event

Shah Rukh Khan was quite the head turner at the event as wife Gauri took him around the store and the couple interacted with various artists.

is undoubtedly a ladies man and it was proven yet again when he attended wife 's art event in the city. The actor reportedly surprised wife Gauri at her event in the city which saw Sussanne Khan, Chunky Panday and wife Bhavna and Gauri's close friends. The interior designer was celebrating an important event with her closest friends and associates and looked stunning in a black sequin dress. As for SRK, the actor looked dapper in a casual outfit as he paired a grey tee with denims and completed his look with a brown jacket.

SRK was quite the head turner at the event as wife Gauri took him around the store and the couple interacted with various artists and understood their art installations. When it was time for some paparazzi pictures, SRK stood in the centre with wife Gauri by his side and the actor was surrounded a bevy of ladies who posed for pictures.

Meanwhile, SRK was also spotted in the city on Wednesday as he awarded a scholarship to a PhD student. SRK's video helping the girl student with her hair went viral and floored female fans who praised SRK's simple gestures. On the work front, it has been almost a year since Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the big screen and now his fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

Recently, a few media portals reported that the superstar will be collaborating with Kajol again for his upcoming project which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. However, he has not officially confirmed the same.

