WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan recites viral dialogue 'bete ko haath lagane...' from Jawan trailer; Dubai fans go gaga

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan was finally released on August 31. The trailer has raised the excitement of the fans to a whole new level, and they have loved the action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills showcased in the trailer. Now, a while ago, the trailer was unveiled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa in a most adventurous way. During the event, fans went gaga when SRK recited the viral dialogue from the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan recites viral dialogue from Jawan trailer in Dubai

A video shared by one of the fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan named 'srkuniverse' shows the actor reciting the viral dialogue during the trailer launch event in Dubai. SRK who was looking super handsome in a black tee, red jacket, black pants, and sunglasses recited the viral dialogue "Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)." Soon after hearing the dialogue, fans went gaga over it.

Not only this but Shah Rukh also recited one more dialogue from Jawan which made fans excited. Have a look:

During the event, King Khan said that Jawan is very special and added, “That’s because we felt that what we entertain you with should not have a language, a religion, a caste, creed or color distinction, we should all come together to celebrate films with our families and loved ones and this is a step in that direction. So, we made the film in Tamil and Telugu and tonight we attempt to release a song in Arabic."

SRK further added, "But beyond all this, the film is about people who may not be as well off or good as you and I are and we need to have justice for them. We need to empower the biggest force in this world which is women. We have to empower them. This film is all about that.”

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

