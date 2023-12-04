WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai ahead of Dunki trailer release; fans gush over his 'stylish' look

Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate Bollywood as its ultimate superstar, commanding a massive fan base both nationally and internationally. Riding high on the monumental success of his films Pathaan and Jawan, he stands at a career peak. The excitement builds as he gears up for the much-anticipated release of his next venture, Dunki. Amid the ongoing media buzz, the ever-handsome SRK was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan touched down in Mumbai this Monday, setting the paparazzi into action as they snapped his stylish airport exit.

The Bollywood icon showcased his evergreen charm in a laid-back yet trendy ensemble — a white tee, a cool denim jacket, and D'YAVOL X trousers from his son Aryan Khan's collection. With his trademark long hair tucked under a cap and a silver chain adding flair, Khan's arrival was nothing short of a fashion statement. Accompanied by manager Pooja Dadlani, he cruised away in his sleek white ride, leaving heads turning.

Take a look:

The moment SRK's super cool look video hit the scene, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Comments poured in, praising his ever-stylish self, with some leaving fire and heart emojis in admiration.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

King Khan kicked off the year on a cinematic high, headlining the action-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, alongside Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film triumphed at the box office. His success continued with the blockbuster Jawan, breaking records. In a cameo for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, SRK made a memorable appearance.

Now, gearing up for the December 22 release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, his cinematic journey continues. Reports suggest a future collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

